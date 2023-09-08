 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 8 September 2023

v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

repair

  1. The movements of the ghost and demon corpses in the process of refining corpses are incorrect

  2. Incorrect Refiner Guide

  3. Fixed some passive skills that did not take effect

  4. Fix the issue of falling items on the combat interface not being able to slide up and down

  5. Fix the issue of incorrect display of fallen spiritual plants on the map

  6. The ability to repair spiritual pets is always extremely poor

optimization

  1. The combat interface allows you to directly select items to pick up

Changed files in this update

