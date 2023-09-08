repair
The movements of the ghost and demon corpses in the process of refining corpses are incorrect
Incorrect Refiner Guide
Fixed some passive skills that did not take effect
Fix the issue of falling items on the combat interface not being able to slide up and down
Fix the issue of incorrect display of fallen spiritual plants on the map
The ability to repair spiritual pets is always extremely poor
optimization
- The combat interface allows you to directly select items to pick up
Changed files in this update