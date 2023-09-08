- ADDED: a new upgrade that cancels slow down after ranged attack
- ADDED: actual splash screen
- ADDED: option not to pause the game when the window loses focus
- ADDED: option to turn on standing aim for gamepads (off by default)
- FIXED: Boss "Cannon"'s lasers now have the same visual as all the other lasers in the game
- FIXED: Spelling in jeeester upgrades (corrected to "Jester")
- FIXED: endless immortality if god mode was turned on and player got to 0hp
- FIXED: wall boss would sometimes be stuck at 0hp
- FIXED: training dummies shared data
Cardbob update for 8 September 2023
Changelog for september 8th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
