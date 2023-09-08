 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cardbob update for 8 September 2023

Changelog for september 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 12141930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ADDED: a new upgrade that cancels slow down after ranged attack
  • ADDED: actual splash screen
  • ADDED: option not to pause the game when the window loses focus
  • ADDED: option to turn on standing aim for gamepads (off by default)
  • FIXED: Boss "Cannon"'s lasers now have the same visual as all the other lasers in the game
  • FIXED: Spelling in jeeester upgrades (corrected to "Jester")
  • FIXED: endless immortality if god mode was turned on and player got to 0hp
  • FIXED: wall boss would sometimes be stuck at 0hp
  • FIXED: training dummies shared data

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1963671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1963672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link