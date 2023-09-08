 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ART IS RIFLE update for 8 September 2023

Game Update #6 - v0.9.35 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12141805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new background music tracks.
  • Improved the Accessibility menu.
  • Renamed Boss Pieces to Fragments of CHAOS.
  • Design improvement in Tower 3 (The Musicians) - Level 3.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2486731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link