- Added 2 new background music tracks.
- Improved the Accessibility menu.
- Renamed Boss Pieces to Fragments of CHAOS.
- Design improvement in Tower 3 (The Musicians) - Level 3.
ART IS RIFLE update for 8 September 2023
Game Update #6 - v0.9.35 is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2486731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update