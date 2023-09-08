Dev Diary #288 What Ylands Devs Do Behind the Scenes?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Ylanders, 🏝️

we opted for more personal behind the scenes today.

While we are at work, we are building Ylands together, whether that means programming, drawing jackals or designing new features, we will get back to these behind the scenes some other time. What we wanted to share with you today is what we fancy doing outside of working hours!

TOP FIVE YLANDS DEVS HOBBIES

1 Videogames

Booom, breathtaking, right? You will find literally any game genre among our favourites. There is even one person who is over 250 hours in the Baldurs Gate 3 right now (cca month after it is released). Just in case you need a proof.

2 Board games

Among ordinary board games, there is a special spot for Magic the Gathering and Pen and Paper RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons, but there is also occurence of miniature wargaming games like Warhammer. 3 Watching movies and series That would be the case when you wanna play a game, but you need to handle your popcorn instead of the "insert your preferable control device, we don't judge". Just kidding we love cinematography, some of us even studied it at the university.

4 Reading books and Sports

Big battle for the fourth spot ended up... in a tie! There is decent amount of readers and sport enthusiats among us. Interestingly enough a lot of us likes to do both. Fun fact: we also have players of sports like curling or even quidditch!

5 Making music and visual art

Funny enough, music and painting/drawing/ etc... are also in balance in the Ylands team.

There is also a bunch of people like cosplayers, Rubic's cube solvers, slam poets, actors and, you would never guess this, hobby game developers! So that's us, come and meet some of us for example on our Discord.

See you there and Stay Classy!