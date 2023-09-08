 Skip to content

FIGHTING PUDDING update for 8 September 2023

Update Renewal

Fighting pudding renewal 2.0v has been updated.

Add a store

Updated stores where you can buy partners, rings, and coins to help you fight.

Add a Partner

다양한 기능을 가진 파트너가 추가되었습니다.

링 추가

A partner with a variety of capabilities has been added.

Balancing

I adjusted the balance of the pudding.
The damage formula for pudding has been changed.
Pudding's skill has been changed.
Hp of monsters has been drastically modified.
Stage has been added.

Add New Monster

The types of monsters increase significantly.
The types of boss monsters has increased.

Add Challenge

23 additional challenges.

For other bugs and inquiries, see
insta: kuma_software

