Update Renewal

Updated stores where you can buy partners, rings, and coins to help you fight.

Add a Partner

A partner with a variety of capabilities has been added.

Balancing

I adjusted the balance of the pudding.

The damage formula for pudding has been changed.

Pudding's skill has been changed.

Hp of monsters has been drastically modified.

Stage has been added.

Add New Monster

The types of monsters increase significantly.

The types of boss monsters has increased.

Add Challenge

23 additional challenges.

For other bugs and inquiries, see

insta: kuma_software