Locked Up update for 8 September 2023

Small update. Language change buttons

Build 12141373

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there! Belatedly, but still, I added the option to change the language in the main menu using intuitive buttons. Also the build was done on a newer version of RenPy.

