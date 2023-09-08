Hi there! Belatedly, but still, I added the option to change the language in the main menu using intuitive buttons. Also the build was done on a newer version of RenPy.
Locked Up update for 8 September 2023
Small update. Language change buttons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
