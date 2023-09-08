Patch 1.0.1 is now available, addressing several issues that were discovered during the first week of release.

BUGS

Demo to Full Game Compatibility Issue: In some cases, when switching from the demo to the full game, the next room wouldn't load, leaving players trapped in the Catacombs. This issue has been resolved, allowing players to retry the puzzle to exit the Catacombs if needed.

Some notes are now easiest to pick up.

Minor corrections have been made to certain texts.

The initial video error on SteamDeck has been fixed.

An incorrect achievement was mistakenly granted when collecting all the notes; in fact, an extra achievement was awarded by mistake.