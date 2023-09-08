The Release Date of Version 1.1（beta）

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After two months of development, we have finally completed most of the features. We have put version 1.1 into the Beta stage and will continuously update and fix any bugs that arise. Those who are interested can switch to the Beta version to experience it. (We will try our best to update it to the official version before September 15th).

Here are the updates for the Beta version:

Bloodline Fusion and Special Effects:

Each bloodline character has a bloodline slot where they can merge with various materials obtained during the adventure.

New Giant Beast:

A completely new giant beast, Xuanwu, has been introduced. This beast, characterized mainly by snow-capped mountains, magma, and hot springs, allows players to build homes on its back.

Seven New Maps:

We've added a host of new maps and stories for everyone to explore and enjoy, and to find the treasures hidden within.

Adventurer's Expeditions:

Adventurers now have new expedition needs: they can travel around the map, either unlocking valuable treasures, awakening powerful bosses, or perhaps achieving nothing at all.

New Legendary Adventurers:

We've added more legendary adventurers, who are scattered throughout the new maps.

Team Formation and Rally Feature for Adventurers:

The functionality for adventurers to form teams and rally has been remade.

This update includes these features for the moment, and there are more in development, such as the auction house, the feature for adventurers to automatically accept bounties, etc. We are in the final stages of development and will launch them in the official version as soon as possible.