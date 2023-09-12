Hello everyone! Today we're releasing Update 1.10.2 for Crusader Kings III. This update is aimed primarily at addressing balance issues with the University activities introduced in 1.10, but we also took the opportunity to knock out some outstanding issues elsewhere.

As always, if you run into issues after this update, please let us know on our bug report board on the official Paradox Plaza forums, or on our Community Support board here on Steam!

Balance

Rebalanced costs of the University interaction. While remaining one of the most expensive Activities, the cost has now primarily moved onto the options; the lowest option reduces the base cost, the normal option costs significantly more, and the good option almost doubles the cost of the activity. This should lower the barrier of entry, while letting the activity remain an effective gold sink.

Removed the extra cost for having a higher tier title from the University Activity.

The books gained from the highest University Activity books option are now better.

The skill point gained from the University Activity books option is no longer random, but is instead based on your education. This should make it easier to improve a skill you care about.

Interface

The Player must now have promised a Grand Wedding in order to plan one.

Bugfixes

Added warning about potential hostage execution when offering to join another character’s war.

Fixed University costs accidentally scaling up by almost an order of magnitude in later eras.

Betrothals will no longer stop you from promising a new Grand Wedding if the old promise was related to someone who is now dead.

Hostages departing toast message will no longer be doubled when Defender wins a war.

Activities can now be planned even if you have insufficient funds to start them.