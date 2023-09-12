Minor update UI - 12.08.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12141058 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

We're kicking off the end of summer with an improved Roots of Tomorrow UI and a set of bug fixes.

NEWS

Improvements to tooltips. They are now clearer and show the different impacts on the score.

UI improvements.

You can join an impact study when they become available. For more information, please send an e-mail to contact@gamabilis.com.

BUGS FIXED

Several minor bugs corrected.

Join us on Discord and follow us on social networks for the latest updates. We always welcome your feedback, comments and suggestions.

Thanks again for your support!

-The Gamabilis Team