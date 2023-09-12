 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roots of Tomorrow update for 12 September 2023

Minor update UI - 12.08.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12141058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

We're kicking off the end of summer with an improved Roots of Tomorrow UI and a set of bug fixes.

NEWS
  • Improvements to tooltips. They are now clearer and show the different impacts on the score.
  • UI improvements.
  • You can join an impact study when they become available. For more information, please send an e-mail to contact@gamabilis.com.
BUGS FIXED
  • Several minor bugs corrected.

Join us on Discord and follow us on social networks for the latest updates. We always welcome your feedback, comments and suggestions.

Thanks again for your support!

-The Gamabilis Team

Changed files in this update

Roots of Tomorrow Content Depot 1605431
  • Loading history…
Roots of Tomorrow macOS Depot 1605432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1986660 Depot 1986660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1986661 Depot 1986661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1998780 Depot 1998780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1998781 Depot 1998781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link