1、New Addition: Beginner's Tutorial, accessible through the main menu.
2、New Addition: Added a settings button on the main page, now you can adjust the volume from the main page.
3、Improved the UI of logistics unit avatars.
围城囚牢 update for 8 September 2023
Version Update ver.1.24
