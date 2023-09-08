 Skip to content

围城囚牢 update for 8 September 2023

Version Update ver.1.24

Version Update ver.1.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、New Addition: Beginner's Tutorial, accessible through the main menu.
2、New Addition: Added a settings button on the main page, now you can adjust the volume from the main page.
3、Improved the UI of logistics unit avatars.

