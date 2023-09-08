Update Notes for 9-8-2023

-UPGRADE SHOP: I re-organized this shop so its a bit easier to read and understand. I think there were too many options for people when starting the game and it looked a bit too busy for someone seeing it for the first time so all the upgrades and their levels go down now instead of up. There are also tiers. Upgrades in Tier 2 cost 2 murals and upgrades in Tier 3 cost 3 murals. It'll be harder to get some upgrades, but it should actually make decisions in the beginning a little easier. To compensate for upgrades costing more murals, there are now more Mural Pickups out in the world that will give you another upgrade point.

-improved readability on Armory screen.

-put in a fix where you could see through a wall if the camera was really close to a wall. It's not perfect, but it should prevent seeing through the world much more. This fix may cause light flickering in some levels, but I haven't seen it too often. I also made the collision radius on the main camera a bit bigger to help with this issue.

-the Swing or Grapple hook movement has changed. Before it would pull you upwards a lot, and quickly. It also would pull you forward too much if you just tapped it and it wasn't great at going forward very far if you held the button down. It has more of a parabola trajectory now. You'll not go forward a ton now if you just tap the ability, but if you do hold it down you will go forward a lot more. It is harder to go up now though so you'll need to either use the jetpack more or generate more downward momentum in order to yank yourself back up. This does have the benefit though of not hitting your head on ceilings all the time when using the ability.

-there is a death animation now and you can see the player splat against things (or from an ETA time out or even just water). The player ragdolls and I think it looks pretty neat. I may extend the time of the death animation later so you see it longer before the DEAD screen comes up.

-added a bit of a loading screen so now scene transitions in the game should be a little smoother.

-moved some grow gun and pinging information (or tutorial stuff) into the desert city so knowing where to go and what to do should be a little easier.

-your murals count and total deaths witnessed should now display correctly on the death acceptance screen, moving forward anyway.

-continued optimization. Added other small bug fixes and improvements.

-QUESTION: We think we've fixed the jumping bug - the one where you jump super high if you jump (don't double jump), and then jump (x2) right when you are landing. I think some people really liked this bug though. Should we remove it? Should we make it an upgrade? What do you think?