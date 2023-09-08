Korrigan's Gold - Hotfix#1 v0.2.2b

Hey Reapers! Had a good night?

This morning we decided to submit quickly a new version to make one major change and also add a few fixes that just couldn't fit in yesterday's schedule.

There is now an alternate way to Harvest and it's now the default one. You start harvesting by tapping button B or the E key and you either let it complete or try a quick collect by tapping again (more about that after).

We forgot to include a new fifth arena in Brekilien (oops).

Options are now accessible in the Pause Menu.

You can once more interrupt Parry to harvest or interact with something.

Gargoyle walk animation is now working properly.

You now properly loose the power of the Charm of Escapism when you replace it.

Weapons were sometimes disappearing during cooldown, this has been fixed.

Added some colliders missing on Brekilien and Ker Koad.

Let's come back to this new Harvest input system:

The version that was pushed yesterday was and remain my favorite option. It's now accessible through the options if you select Harvest Mode = Long Press instead of Tap. But after internal discussions, it's not the default option anymore.

Though I admit I don't particularly think it's nice with a keyboard, it's how I think the game works best with a controller and the game is DEFINITELY best played with a controller. The whole Crafting Wheel thing does work a lot better with a controller. Since I'm aware I'm a weird little guy with sometimes dubious tastes, we rolled back that choice and leave you the option to join my weird little gang.

Like a lot of things in this game, this may be subject to later changes and improvements, as the game evolves to its more advanced forms.