-Added proper scoring for casual mode ! (you can now see how many kills you earned during the round)
-Fixed some UI bugs
-Fixed an Audio Bug
-Made progress saving for achievements and leaderboards more consistent
-Other minor bugs fixed
Eggsplosion update for 8 September 2023
Patch 2
