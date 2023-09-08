 Skip to content

Eggsplosion update for 8 September 2023

Patch 2

Patch 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added proper scoring for casual mode ! (you can now see how many kills you earned during the round)
-Fixed some UI bugs
-Fixed an Audio Bug
-Made progress saving for achievements and leaderboards more consistent
-Other minor bugs fixed

