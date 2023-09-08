 Skip to content

Teslagrad 2 update for 8 September 2023

September 8th Update

Build 12140719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Teslamancers! We've just released a patch to fix some issues in the game.

Major:

  • Fixed a soft lock issue around the Viking airship that would make players fall off the map. The soft lock won't happen in the future, and affected saves can now backtrack to the area and continue the game. Sorry to everyone affected!

Minor:

  • Fixed multiple issues arising from dying to the Big Snake.
  • Level loading times have been improved
  • Solidified a soft piece of dirt that occasionally caused players to sink through the level by the pier in the Hub
  • The main menu sidebar has been updated.

