 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GeneRally 2 update for 8 September 2023

Hotfix v0.4.054a7a8

Share · View all patches · Build 12140532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes an issue with terrain physics calculations.

Changes

  • FIXED: Terrain normals are now correctly calculated - and cars behave properly on slopes again.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104921 Depot 2104921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104922 Depot 2104922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link