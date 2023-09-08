1.7.0 Updates

New Contents
New Hard Mode
- Changed the existing hard mode.
- The new hard mode can be activated by interacting with Arsha's key box.
(The existing hard mode toggle object have been removed.)
- There are levels 1 to 10, and as the level increases, restrictions increase.
- You can get various rewards for each clear, so be sure to challenge yourself.
- For the existing Hard Mode Boss Rush, you can enter if you have at least one key after fulfilling the challenge conditions.
Dungeon
- Added new rooms to some themes.
Episodes
- Added episode "Twilight Mansion": a small episode with new characters.
(Unlocked by clearing stage 1 of Hard Mode.)
- The existing "Trials" content has been renamed to "Episode: Trials".
- Progress in these two episodes can be tracked via the Quest HUD in the village.
- Trials events will now also appear during Hard Mode.
(Don't worry, entering the Trials will temporarily change to Normal difficulty!)
Dimensional Lab New Perks
- Added 5 new special perks to unlock.
- Can be purchased by speaking to Cyox in the village.
Costumes
- Added new costume.
- Costumes with custom images can now be applied to the game. [more]
Items
- Added 19 new items.
- Added 8 new set effects.
- Added VFX and SFX to some items.
- Added 1 new item-tag.
Achievements
- Added 8 new Steam achievements.
Abilities
- Added 2 new Abilities.
Elemental: A new ability that increases your elemental(burn, poison, etc) damage.
Comet: A new Ability that increases your dash attack damage.
Changed Contents
Abilities
- Greed: [LV20 ability] food satiety reduction has been changed (10% to 7%).
- Endurance: [LV20 ability] the hp cap has been changed (based on max health → fixed at 30).
- Wrath: [LV5 ability] Increased attack collision range.
Items
- Will Cane: Changed the basic option (added Dash Action Bullet → Critical Damage).
- Rumble and Arthur: Increased attack speed in gun mode.
- Lumber: Fixed an issue with Lumber not breaking with a dash attack.
- Fire Dragon Killer: Added a new skill feature (+200% burn speed).
- Iron Wings: Changed the chance of not consuming Dash Gauge (50% → 33%)
- Necklace of Cerberus: Changed some stats.
- Nitro Gauntlets: Attack speed increased.
- Blunderbuss: Reload speed increased, attack speed decreased.
- Beast Marks Sword 'Hou': Damage changed.
Food
- Choco-Banana: Changed satiety and damage values.
Set Effects
- A World of Coldness: Increased the health of the pillar.
- Adventure Planet: Increased the attack speed of Miniature Planet.
- Coin Addict: Changes to the items required to complete the set.
(Was) Ring Of Midas + Coin Gun
(Changed) Ring Of Midas + Coin Gun + Piggy Bank
Stats
- Slightly reduced damage reduction at high defense.
- Changed the options for 'Forestall'.
(Was) Forestall: When enemy HP is above 50%, deal n% of current HP as additional damage
(Changed) Overwhelming Dominance: Deal n% additional damage when an enemy is above 75% health.
Costumes
- King of Pickaxes: Increased dash recovery rate.
- Rider H: Removed an existing ability and added a new one.
(Was) Speedster: Gain power based on your current speed, up to a maximum of +50.
(Changed) Speed Freak: Gain 50% melee attack range, 15% increased base attack damage, and 15% decreased base defense for every 10 movement speed.
(Added) Haste: Increase movement speed by up to 80% when moving in one direction.
Added Convenience
- The experimental "auto-save" feature will be changed to a default option.
- Vampires will no longer be offered items they already have.
- Changed to grant an additional 20% EXP whenever you are favored.
- Changed to show increasing satiety when hovering over food.
- Leveling up is now faster after an expedition ends.
- Changed dash recovery progression to be more visual.
- Improved the usability of the Ability UI.
- Clicking on an ability will automatically raise it to that level.
- wheel clicking the + button will now raise it 5 at a time.
- You can now see your current Ability while in a dungeon.
Bug Fixes
- Tunak: Fixed some immobilization issues while using patterns.
- Fixed an issue where the buff from Beer would not trigger after challenging 'Trial'.
- Fixed some issues with players getting stuck on tiles during auto-save.
- Fixed an issue where players could not build Yulford's Workshop if they ran away(not dead) from the first dungeon entry.
- Cosmic Power skill will now unmorph if you die while using it.
Known Issues
- If you are using the experimental feature "Autosave", your character may be stuck in a wall when you connect. This is due to a change in save locations, and if you find yourself stuck, we recommend returning to town and trying again.
- This update is not available for MacOS x86, x86-64 due to compatibility issues.
Feedback
- The translation of this patch is based on various machine translation(DeepL, etc..). There may be proper nouns, mistranslations, etc. Please give us feedback and we will fix them as soon as possible.
- Thank you for playing the game and giving us your feedback.
If you encounter any issues during gameplay or would like to provide feedback, please check out the links and email addresses below.
[Email](url=team.horay.game@gmail.com)
