Multiplayer out in unstable branch

Major changes

Online multiplayer!

You can now customize every difficulty setting individually, including turning off taxes and removing the impact of lead designers

There's a new logo editor, which uses a much more intuitive layer-based system. It is not as powerful and efficient as the old editor, but the old editor is still available.

Multiplayer

You can play up to 4 players on a map at a time. Each player starts on each side of the map. You are all playing in the same market, with the same competitors, deals and distribution platforms. You can outsource tasks to other players, and trade stocks, plots and intellectual property.

Price change

The game's price has increased, not only to reflect the addition of multiplayer, but also the size of the game at this point. I initially wanted to release the game for $20 after working on it for about 3 years. We're coming up on 10 years next year, and the scope has gotten so much larger than when I started. I expect to have a launch discount when multiplayer releases officially. If you don't care about multiplayer, there's a cheaper LAN-only DRM-free version available.

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.1

Changes

Added multiplayer

First day now starts at 7AM and employees will arrive same day if they are hired before their scheduled arrival

Overhauled difficulty structure, difficulty mods will no longer work until updated

Added ability to customize difficulty

Disabling taxes, removing effect of lead designers, removing fires and removing burglaries are now difficulty options

Added new simple but less powerful logo editor

Added ability to enter precise amounts when buying stock

Added option to auto save every x minutes in build mode

Server choices for design, updates, contracts, deals, etc. are now saved to file

Added ability to send employees home for several months by using scroll wheel on the send home button

Added compass

You can now see how many tasks a team is assigned to during assignment

Awards will now end up in inventory when they are not directly being sold, but just removed as a result of other actions

Employees will also start complaining about computers that are slow due to age, as well as condition, to warn player of old computers

Employees will now react immediately to player changing a room's team assignments

Added lightstrips to conveyor belts to make it easier to see which are turned on

Changed how company assets are divided among shareholders when a company bankrupts, so it will be distributed even if less than 10% of the company is listed

Quit confirmation dialog now asks whether to save instead of whether to quit

Bug handling has changed to use method Product.ChangeBugs(startBugs, bugs) and Product.FixBugs(fixes), data mods will be auto upgraded on load

Updated Steamworks SDK

Fixes