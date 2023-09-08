Patch Notes for v1.0.3 - Known Issues & hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12139946 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 09:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Howdy, gunslingers!

v.1.0.3 is now available on Steam.

Here's patch note.

v1.0.3

Patch Notes

Fixed an accuracy display issue with the Royal Gunsmith's Custom.

Fixed an accuracy display issue with first revolver task.

Fixed a sound issue when using The Crimson.

Fixed an issue where key bindings could be duplicated.

Known Issues

Sometimes key binding is not saved properly

We are currently having difficulty reproducing the issue. It would be helpful if you could describe the problem in detail.

If you encounter any issues apart from the known ones, please let us know through the comments or the community hub!

This update primarily addresses bug fixes, but rest assured, we are actively developing new content. We're excited to offer you a sneak peek of what's coming next.



While we're working on improving Kill the Crows, enjoy the game, and stay healthy.

Thank you.