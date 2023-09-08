Small Update (V1.040)

While doing some testing i noticed one more bug so i decided to do quick follow up update. I thought that i might as well give small buff for some of the weaker items. Cockroach felt by far the worst defensive item so i did small rework for it.

Fixed arena bonuses not working with Strange Guns

Cockroach now gives 20% damage bonus while at 1 health

Increased Suspicious Mushroom attackspeed from 10-100% to 20-100%

Increased Reload Gloves reload speed from 10-20% to 15-25% (It was actually weaker than intended)