 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Struggle of Combat update for 8 September 2023

Small Update (V1.040)

Share · View all patches · Build 12139890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While doing some testing i noticed one more bug so i decided to do quick follow up update. I thought that i might as well give small buff for some of the weaker items. Cockroach felt by far the worst defensive item so i did small rework for it.

  • Fixed arena bonuses not working with Strange Guns
  • Cockroach now gives 20% damage bonus while at 1 health
  • Increased Suspicious Mushroom attackspeed from 10-100% to 20-100%
  • Increased Reload Gloves reload speed from 10-20% to 15-25% (It was actually weaker than intended)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1969421 Depot 1969421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link