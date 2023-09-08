 Skip to content

RocketJumpCascade update for 8 September 2023

v0.5.1 Patch Notes - Some quick fixes 👷‍♂️🛠🐛

Bug Fixes

  • Updated keybinds in menu to fix missing keys (altfire,reload,changeskin,restartlevel,pause menu)
  • Tweaked visual effects of areas (mostly with PostProcess)
  • Fixed the Infinite Forest Rift not loading a certain level
  • Fixed pause menu not appearing when pressing Escape
  • Fixed alt fire (double shot) leaving negative amount amount in some cases
  • Fixed slider not working for EnteringRift sound
  • Fixed player having control while dead
  • Fixed a bug causing "Rifts Closed" in hub to increase by 2 in some edgecases
  • Fixed bug in Rift data not updating properly on the Rift Gateway screens

If you missed the original v0.5 major patch release you can also read more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2082420/view/3665421577816362522

Thanks everyone for playing the demo or purchasing the full game. I am hard at work on more rifts to explore and making changes you suggest. ~ Jb

