v0.5.1 Patch Notes - Some quick fixes 👷‍♂️🛠🐛

Bug Fixes

Updated keybinds in menu to fix missing keys (altfire,reload,changeskin,restartlevel,pause menu)

Tweaked visual effects of areas (mostly with PostProcess)

Fixed the Infinite Forest Rift not loading a certain level

Fixed pause menu not appearing when pressing Escape

Fixed alt fire (double shot) leaving negative amount amount in some cases

Fixed slider not working for EnteringRift sound

Fixed player having control while dead

Fixed a bug causing "Rifts Closed" in hub to increase by 2 in some edgecases

Fixed bug in Rift data not updating properly on the Rift Gateway screens

If you missed the original v0.5 major patch release you can also read more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2082420/view/3665421577816362522

Thanks everyone for playing the demo or purchasing the full game. I am hard at work on more rifts to explore and making changes you suggest. ~ Jb