v0.5.1 Patch Notes - Some quick fixes 👷‍♂️🛠🐛

Bug Fixes
- Updated keybinds in menu to fix missing keys (altfire,reload,changeskin,restartlevel,pause menu)
- Tweaked visual effects of areas (mostly with PostProcess)
- Fixed the Infinite Forest Rift not loading a certain level
- Fixed pause menu not appearing when pressing Escape
- Fixed alt fire (double shot) leaving negative amount amount in some cases
- Fixed slider not working for EnteringRift sound
- Fixed player having control while dead
- Fixed a bug causing "Rifts Closed" in hub to increase by 2 in some edgecases
- Fixed bug in Rift data not updating properly on the Rift Gateway screens
If you missed the original v0.5 major patch release you can also read more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2082420/view/3665421577816362522
Thanks everyone for playing the demo or purchasing the full game. I am hard at work on more rifts to explore and making changes you suggest. ~ Jb
Changed files in this update