Competitively🥇 Go Out on Adventures and Become a Great Adventurer! Adventure Ev

Share · View all patches · Build 12139787 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Enter into the Endless Possibility!

Hello, Admirals.

Let’s embark on exciting adventures across the seas!

Participate in this Adventure Event where you can increase your Adventure Fame and receive various rewards!

Become the adventure king during the event, and receive rewards according to Adventure Rankings in each server!

Please see below for more details.

🥇EN : https://uwo.floor.line.games/us/bbsCmn/detail/1694154470885005567

🥇TW : https://uwo.floor.line.games/tw/bbsCmn/detail/1694154390528000944