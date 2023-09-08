 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Uncharted Waters Origin update for 8 September 2023

Competitively🥇 Go Out on Adventures and Become a Great Adventurer! Adventure Ev

Share · View all patches · Build 12139787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Enter into the Endless Possibility!
Hello, Admirals.

Let’s embark on exciting adventures across the seas!

Participate in this Adventure Event where you can increase your Adventure Fame and receive various rewards!

Become the adventure king during the event, and receive rewards according to Adventure Rankings in each server!

Please see below for more details.

🥇EN : https://uwo.floor.line.games/us/bbsCmn/detail/1694154470885005567

🥇TW : https://uwo.floor.line.games/tw/bbsCmn/detail/1694154390528000944

Changed depots in beta2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12139787
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1574361 Depot 1574361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link