Patch notes 0.41 | Polish & Polish

After a summer where our entire team had the chance to enjoy a well-deserved break, we are now back with our first patch, which fine-tunes the work carried out during the last major update.

We will continue to enhance the recently introduced features while also working on new content! Be prepared for even more exciting additions in the upcoming weeks!

Patch notes 0.41

New languages available

• Added a new community localization: Hungarian

• Added a new community localization: Polish

Thanks to the community members who have been with us on this important work since The The Pioneers launch! You're awesome!

Gameplay

• Reworked the climbing system to match the same ergonomics as the jumping feature: limited range based on the athleticism skill and pathfinding considerations. This major overhaul should eliminate most of the bugs encountered with this complex feature.

• Integrated Yvonne Delage's reward card

Visuals

• Added a visual effect when collecting sulfur

• Updated the fire VFX

Performance

• Implemented a system to remove 3D terrain models that are not visible on screen to improve overall game performance

• Redesigned several game systems, such as event management and animations, which could previously cause game crashes

Bug fixes

• Fixed the save functionality, which could break since the last major update when building a rover

• Corrected resource production calculations, which could be incorrect during a sequence of actions

• Fixed and optimized the rover. The vehicle should no longer behave strangely when stationary or when hovering the cursor

• Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented victory from being achieved

• Fixed the "injured during crash" trait, which was not applying all penalties and led to infinite oxygen consumption

• Fixed a graphical bug that caused the character's EVA suit to disappear

• Fixed a bug that prevented a character from dying if their critical status had been stabilized

• Corrected the size of the hangar construction panel

• Fixed a bug that prevented glaciers from melting with the thermal regulator

• Corrected the tooltip for glaciers

• Fixed a bug with experience gauges displayed during an action

• Fixed various issues related to saves

• Fixed a bug with the installation hatches of station machines

• Fixed a graphical bug on the sulfur lake shader

• Adjusted the sound volume on certain music tracks

• Fixed several translation issues

• Corrected the display of the unit 'Kg' to 'kg'