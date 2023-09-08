[Season Mode] 20230908 New Function Practical Installation Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12139722 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 08:13:23 UTC by Wendy

Dear hosts, the server is scheduled to shut down for updates starting at 18:30 on Friday, September 8, 2023. This update is expected to take 60-90 minutes. The game will not be able to log in 30 minutes before and during the update period. Please continue playing the game after the update is complete. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

New

All equipment entries in the Five Elements have actual effects; 60 Jia Zi characteristic numerology effect actual installation; Practical installation of a new field of view mechanism for outdoor scenes (testing phase); Six trial resources and code installation (not yet open); Real title skin system; Real mount skin system; Tongtian'er has started selling three series of skins: White Feather, Dark Star, and Purple Cloud. (Limited by Tongtianzhu)

Repair

Fixed some map misalignment and texture errors Fixed a total of 13 other C-level defects

