Play SYNCED Now for FREE

It's been a long road, Runners, but today we are proud to officially release SYNCED on PC!

We've been working on SYNCED throughout the past 5 years here at NExT Studios. Over the course of this period, we've witnessed our game grow and evolve before our eyes as we explored unique gameplay concepts and worked tirelessly to realise our vision.

Our players and community have been essential to this process. By taking part in the various beta tests and early play sessions over the years you provided the feedback necessary for us to properly dial-in the experience and fine-tune the fun. We are truly grateful to all of our players and fans - both new and old - and we consider SYNCED to be your game as much as it is ours.

We hope you enjoy playing the game as much as we did making it - we'll see you in the Meridian!

PS. To celebrate this momentous occasion (and to apologize for that pesky missing download button) we're gifting all players 3 Automat Coins to help you get started in your hunt for Guntech weapons!