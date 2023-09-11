Tavernacle is NOW AVAILABLE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We have very exciting news!

Tavernacle is NOW LIVE on Steam!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! We couldn’t have made it this far without you all. We can’t wait for you all to experience what we’ve worked on.

If you would like to connect with our community, you can check out our social media! Don’t forget, you can leave us a review, share part of your journey, tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback in our Discord.

The tavern is under attack! It needs you! Go play with your friends, and make the little folks proud.