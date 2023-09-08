Song of the Prairie 0.6.38 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

We will slow down the update frequency for ver.0.6 after this patch (0.6.38). Then main focus will be development of 0.7 in the future. And the major content will be performance optimization. Stay tuned!!!

These are the update contents:

1.Optimized the problem that NPC could not be transport out of the Hot Spring.

2.Optimized the displaying of trees in Orchard Store interface.

3.Fixed the situation that interiors of Church may be hidden.

4.Changed the text error in Rhode’s birthday CGI.

5.Added some texts descriptions.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://di0scord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ