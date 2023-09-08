Light Speed Ride Out v0.35 is live!

With this update, the new Contracts mechanic is introduced. Contracts are missions and challenges that need to be completed. Upon completing a contract, new items are unlocked. In the main menu, you can view all contract missions and claim the reward as soon as you have completed a contract. Some players had requested an expanded metaprogression system, and the contracts mechanic is designed to enhance this. Additionally, it holds potential for various endgame challenges. New contract missions will be added with the upcoming updates.
Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.
Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu
- New Contracts mechanic added
- New Engine added: Ion Flux Engine
- New Engine added: Tachyon Engine
- New Passive Item added: Arsenal Booster
- New Passive Item added: Mission Protocol
- New Passive Item added: Scrapping Bot
- New Passive Item added: Attract Chamber
- New Passive Item added: Quantum Tools
- New Passive Item added: Xeno Database
- New Passive Item added: Radar Filter AI
- New Passive Item added: Force Calculation
- New Passive Item added: Lab Bot
- New Passive Item added: Exo Shell Matrix
- Contract added: Space Showdown
- Contract added: Propulsion Pursuit
- Contract added: Engine Evolution
- Contract added: Sector CLeanup
- Contract added: Scrap Collection
- Contract added: Scrap Hoarder
- Contract added: Engineering Odyssey
- Contract added: Alien Secrets
- Contract added: Range Lethality
- Contract added: Brawler Bravery
- Contract added: Biotech Pioneer
- Contract added: Impenetrable Defense
- Contract added: Into the Abyss
- Contract added: Rusty Riches
- Bug fixed: "Sector 10 boss performance issues" bug
Have fun!
-brimsel
