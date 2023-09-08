Light Speed Ride Out v0.35 is live!

With this update, the new Contracts mechanic is introduced. Contracts are missions and challenges that need to be completed. Upon completing a contract, new items are unlocked. In the main menu, you can view all contract missions and claim the reward as soon as you have completed a contract. Some players had requested an expanded metaprogression system, and the contracts mechanic is designed to enhance this. Additionally, it holds potential for various endgame challenges. New contract missions will be added with the upcoming updates.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

New Contracts mechanic added

New Engine added: Ion Flux Engine

New Engine added: Tachyon Engine

New Passive Item added: Arsenal Booster

New Passive Item added: Mission Protocol

New Passive Item added: Scrapping Bot

New Passive Item added: Attract Chamber

New Passive Item added: Quantum Tools

New Passive Item added: Xeno Database

New Passive Item added: Radar Filter AI

New Passive Item added: Force Calculation

New Passive Item added: Lab Bot

New Passive Item added: Exo Shell Matrix

Contract added: Space Showdown

Contract added: Propulsion Pursuit

Contract added: Engine Evolution

Contract added: Sector CLeanup

Contract added: Scrap Collection

Contract added: Scrap Hoarder

Contract added: Engineering Odyssey

Contract added: Alien Secrets

Contract added: Range Lethality

Contract added: Brawler Bravery

Contract added: Biotech Pioneer

Contract added: Impenetrable Defense

Contract added: Into the Abyss

Contract added: Rusty Riches

Bug fixed: "Sector 10 boss performance issues" bug

