HOTFIX: Seed vehicle deactivated, loading bar added

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
HOTFIX 63.1 :
What's new :
- A new loading bar is visible on the loading screen only when the map is loading, to allow players to better follow the loading and understand what's going on.
Optimizations:
- Error messages will be displayed faster for network problems and the maximum loading time for a player has been increased from 1min30 to 5 minutes.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the butchery giving duck meat when bringing a pig.
- Fixed a bug superimposing French text on the Social page.
- Fixed a bug superimposing French text on the street vendor interface.
Temporary deactivation of Seed Vehicle due to bug and future redesign
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update