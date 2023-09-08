 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 8 September 2023

HOTFIX: Seed vehicle deactivated, loading bar added

Farmer Toon update for 8 September 2023

HOTFIX: Seed vehicle deactivated, loading bar added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX 63.1 :

What's new :

  • A new loading bar is visible on the loading screen only when the map is loading, to allow players to better follow the loading and understand what's going on.

Optimizations:

  • Error messages will be displayed faster for network problems and the maximum loading time for a player has been increased from 1min30 to 5 minutes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with the butchery giving duck meat when bringing a pig.
  • Fixed a bug superimposing French text on the Social page.
  • Fixed a bug superimposing French text on the street vendor interface.

Temporary deactivation of Seed Vehicle due to bug and future redesign

