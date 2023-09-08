Update Plan and New DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 12139472 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 07:32:14 UTC by Wendy

The list of upcoming updates is a little below the post.

Hotfix

Fixed a bug where it would be impossible to proceed if you fought and lost against Lobelia while achieving true ending conditions.

New DLC Release

Mega Pack DLC has been released.

Mega Pack includes 2 high-end costumes with new feature 'Style Change' and a lot of support items. (Check the DLC page for more information.)

There will be a 15% discount for 7 days after the release.

(If the streaming mode is ON, the image of style B is replaced by style A.)

Publish 'Select Bundle'

Select Bundle A and B are Published on the Executioner Girls store page.

Select Bundle is a split package of the components of Collector's Edition.

(Not all of the following apply at the same time.

The order of the list is not an update priority.

The list includes game improvements, but also tests features that will be added to new games in the future.)

More items and more builds

Try a new build with new items, skills, weapons, and armor that you can get in many ways.

In addition to what is described below, numerous equipment will be added.

Executioner Encounter

If you explore the graveyard, you can meet another executioner.

They have the potential to be hostile or friendly to you.

(This event occurs only on certain maps if more than 1 user is online. However, this is not a multiplay feature.)

If you're equipped with certain token, you're either unconditionally cooperating with them or unconditionally hostile.

If you antagonize the executioner, you will have a battle, and if you win, you will get one of several special equipment and get many items.

On the contrary, friendly executioner can be companions and carry them around until they die.

Executioner's abilities increase with the New Game+. (Up to NG+4)

(Images of the opponent's executioner are affected by streaming mode.)

Expansion of Weapon Enhancement Limits

Currently, weapons can be strengthened up to 3 levels.

As the expansion update progresses, the new material 'Purple Bead' and other beads can be used to further strengthen the weapon.

Weapon enhancement level expansion is possible in new map 'Village'.

'Purple Bead' are dropped by 'Dry Temple' enemies and enemies of new areas.

Villages and New Areas

New villages where you can meet both existing and new NPCs.

Various contents will be opened in the village, including weapon enhancement limit, new mini-game, and entry into the new dungeon area.

The village is admitted after clear 'Napoli Forest'.

New NG+ Content 1

When you complete the ending, you will be given a special item 'Gold Bar'.

The higher 'NG+', the more gold bars you get.

(No increase after NG+4)

Gold bars can be exchanged for special items from the NPC of the graveyard after NG+.

New NG+ Content 2

In the past, there was no change except that the enemies became stronger even if NG+ was started.

Now, after watching the True Ending, proceed with NG+, and the assassins sent by someone (spoiler) start attacking you.

Eliminate them and you'll get special equipment or special skill books as a probability.

(This change applies if you have seen a true ending since the update.)

Karma System Expansion

Depending on the Karma score, NPCs' reactions to you change, such as refusing gifts, etc.

Add a few ways to lower the Karma score.

Add more support languages

Add more languages.

We are already working on Japanese translation, and we are almost at the final stage.

Microtransaction Test

You can visit a specific NPC in the village and purchase in-game items such as costumes.

This feature is currently being tested and may not work perfectly.

Free and paid DLC

A second free DLC and a new DLC are planned.

In the case of paid DLC, the release plan may change after the microtransaction test.

That's all for the update plan.

We are not only focusing on updating Executioner Girls, but also developing the next game and preparing the store page, so it is difficult to update quickly. I ask for your understanding.

Thank you.