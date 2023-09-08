- Paints have been introduced into the game, any unit or building can now be painted.
- Paint can be bought at the market for gold, it is sold in packs of 10 cans.
- Paints increase the maximum armor, and are divided into 3 levels, the higher the paint level, the more expensive it is, and the greater the increase in armor it gives.
- It takes 1 can of paint to paint one unit or section of a fence, 5 cans to paint one building, 2 cans to paint a tank and ships except for a dreadnought, 3 cans to paint a dreadnought and a gate.
Periphery update for 8 September 2023
Update September 8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
