 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Periphery update for 8 September 2023

Update September 8

Share · View all patches · Build 12139377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Paints have been introduced into the game, any unit or building can now be painted.
  • Paint can be bought at the market for gold, it is sold in packs of 10 cans.
  • Paints increase the maximum armor, and are divided into 3 levels, the higher the paint level, the more expensive it is, and the greater the increase in armor it gives.
  • It takes 1 can of paint to paint one unit or section of a fence, 5 cans to paint one building, 2 cans to paint a tank and ships except for a dreadnought, 3 cans to paint a dreadnought and a gate.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1873751 Depot 1873751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link