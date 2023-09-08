checkPoint change, camera lag

We have made the following adjustments to the checkPoint feature located in the village:
- Reduced the base price by 50 coins.
- Removed the condition that allowed resurrection only once per game.
- The price of checkPoint increases each time you resurrect.
- Fixed an issue where your money would be reduced to 0 when resurrecting at a checkPoint point.
We have improved the issue of lag occurring due to camera code.
Increased the attack pre-delay of elite enemies in Stage 4.
