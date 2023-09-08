checkPoint change, camera lag

Share · View all patches · Build 12139321 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 07:06:12 UTC by Wendy

We have made the following adjustments to the checkPoint feature located in the village:

Reduced the base price by 50 coins.

Removed the condition that allowed resurrection only once per game.

The price of checkPoint increases each time you resurrect.

Fixed an issue where your money would be reduced to 0 when resurrecting at a checkPoint point.

We have improved the issue of lag occurring due to camera code.

Increased the attack pre-delay of elite enemies in Stage 4.