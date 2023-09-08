 Skip to content

Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 8 September 2023

checkPoint change, camera lag

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made the following adjustments to the checkPoint feature located in the village:

  • Reduced the base price by 50 coins.
  • Removed the condition that allowed resurrection only once per game.
  • The price of checkPoint increases each time you resurrect.
  • Fixed an issue where your money would be reduced to 0 when resurrecting at a checkPoint point.

We have improved the issue of lag occurring due to camera code.

Increased the attack pre-delay of elite enemies in Stage 4.

