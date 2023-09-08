Icarus Week Ninety Two Update | New Mount, Bone Armor & Fixes

Week Ninety Two is here and brings the Terrenus mount to Icarus. Slotting in between the existing mounts (Moa and Buffalo) in terms of utility, the Terrenus can be found across all three maps and tamed just like its predecessors.

We’ve also released the Bone Armor Set. This was originally set aside for a Twitch Drops campaign, but we decided to let everyone have it rather than keep it in reserve. We’ve also added DLSS 3 support for those playing with DX12.

On top of this, we have updates on Hypatia, some changes to modules and a performance improvement that was supposed to be included last week.

See the full details below.

Notable Improvements

The Dynamic Nav Mesh was re-enabled. The lack of this was causing poor creature pathing and preventing Creature Deterrents from working.

Fixed a case where players would not get mission rewards if they weren't present for the start of a mission after they had previously completed one on the same prospect (i.e. open world).

Wind turbines can now be placed closer together

Prospectors are now prevented getting sprains or broken legs from falling if their fall resistance is capped

Improved the mission complete popup to include the name of the mission that the reward is for, whether the mission is the current one or a previous one, and are now showing the actual reward

Bonus Content: Bone Armor Released

We had hoped to run a Twitch Drops campaign alongside the release of New Frontiers in which we were going to provide the Bone Armor Set you may have seen devs playing with on streams. Unfortunately, we ran into some issues with timely approvals so have decided we would release this week to everyone for free as a way to say thanks for the New Frontiers reception and support.

If you have been enjoying Icarus and New Frontiers please consider leaving a review on Steam, you can leave a review on the base game and any DLC separately. It really does make a massive different and helps the studio out.

This Week: A Brand New Mount

This week's biggest feature is our new mount, the Terrenus. This is a horse-like creature that spawns on all three maps, Olympus, Styx and Prometheus in the forest or grasslands biomes. This is the first of several new mounts which will make their way into the game.

This mount slots in between the Moa and the Buffalo in terms of utility. It has 10% more speed than the Moa currently has, so as a result we have increased the Moa movement speed by 38%. The Buffalo’s speed has also been increased by 8% to balance out the changes.

The Terrenus can be equipped with a standard saddle, and just like the Moa and Buffalo, requires you to nurture a foal and raise it for you to be able to use it as a mount.

Modules Buffs & Diminishing Returns

Last week's update included a change with the module system, which now grant diminishing returns when stacked in your envirosuit. This was supposed to be paired with a buff to some modules but this was accidentally left out. We’re now including those buffs this week.

Modules aim to massively increase the diversity of builds, but not provide a way to get buffs which break the game's balance. Buffing modules without diminishing returns would cause these game breaking numbers, but implementing diminishing returns without the buffs would cause what happened in the last week, a massive nerf that many players noticed.

We have now buffed the modules to their correct values to match the diminishing returns. Here are a couple of examples:

Movement Speed Module Stacking

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

Old modules, with flat stacking: 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%

[td]5%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

New modules, with diminishing returns: 10%, 15%, 18%, 20%

[td]10%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[td]18%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Fall resistance Module Stacking

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

Old modules, with flat stacking: 25%, 50%, 75%

[td]25%[/td]

[td]50%[/td]

[td]75%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

New modules, with diminishing returns: 40%, 60%, 70%

[td]40%[/td]

[td]60%[/td]

[td]70%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

This will mean that modules will provide better rewards for less investments in modules, but these will slowly become less valuable as you stack more and more. However, you are still able to get close to the old level if you wish in most cases.

DLSS 3.0 Support

Working with our friends at NVIDIA we have added support for DLSS 3.0. Powered by AI rendering technology and dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs, DLSS speeds up frame rates while still providing image quality similar to native resolution. If you are running Icarus in Direct X 12 mode and have an RTX enabled NVIDIA card, turn on Frame Generation in the Graphics Settings to take advantage of the performance boost.

Coming Soon: Hypatia

Now that we’ve completed New Frontiers and have addressed some of the larger bugs and balance fixes that players have requested, we’re jumping back into putting the majority of our effort towards the free Hypatia update.

We’ve already selected the base set of missions we are planning on converting to operations, and work is beginning next week on these. You can see us testing the initial converted operations in our Twitch streams over the coming weeks.

We are also working on adjusting the mission requirements for some of the Prometheus missions and adjusting the mission flow. This will include centralizing all the mission launch interactions with one device that you upgrade, rather than three separate devices for each tier of operation. More information on this next week.

Next Week: UDA Resource Supply Packs

Next week for sale in the workshop will be a collection of UDA Resource Supply Packs. These can be unlocked for Ren and will allow for the delivery of some planetary resources directly to you thanks to the Orbital Exchange Interface.

In addition SMPL3 missions will be available on Outposts and will also grant you a small amount of Ren upon completion.

Changelog v2.0.2.115842

New Content

Adjusting Default Terranus Names

fixing weighting of the Horse saddle to better follow spine bones

Matching horse gravel footsteps with moa and buffalo. Added more texture to vary surfaces

Adding Horse and Juvenile Spawning On Oly, Styx and Pro

Adding audio for mounting saddled creatures

Added text for the Terranus to bestiary, itemable

Fixing normal horse being resized in two different places which caused it to be a different size to the horse mount

Set up for remaining mount footstep VFX

Fixing Horse audio not replicating to clients by adding the horse to the behavior dropdown in the NPC BP

Adding Terranus name to Experience Events and Stats, removing feature level lock from bestiary data

Adding in variant mesh for the Horse Juvenile creature to further provide visual difference between the two

Duplicating Horse Idle anims and montages so unique vocalisations can be added for Horse and Juvi

Updates to Horse, Horse Mount, and Horse Juvenile locomotion BSs to mitigate foot sliding.

Fixed Horse GOAP not being able to move.

Switched Horse BPs over to new bespoke idle montage.

Horse GOAP can now attack forward and backwards.

Fixed Horse juvenile / mount never completing their eating action.

Horse no longer immediately halts when completing it's move order (unless attacking).

Reduced Horse Mount's turn rate.

Horse Juvenile now uses updated mesh

Unlocking Bone Armor for all players to have as the twitch drop's campaign fell through

Fixed build validation by removing old anim ref.

Reduced attack range of horse mount, shifted attack source location forwards.

Fixed incorrectly positioned head blocking collider on horse mount

Fixed Mount Horse inventory preview character not copying owner's skin.

Slowed down juvenile horse.

Horse mounts can now attack

Tidy up of BP for audio when mounting saddles

Renamed Terrenus

Added Bestiary trait to Terrenus

Adjusted collider size on horse mount to allow moving through doorframes.

Horse/Horse Mount mesh is now scaled to preferred size instead of default root scale

Increased Horse Mount's damage, gave it its own damage curve asset

Increased Terrenus Max Stamina (300 -> 350)

Increased Terrenus Weight Capacity (100 -> 200)

Adding horse attack sounds, aggro event, stomp and anim notifys and data table entrys

Lots of small improvements and adjustments to the horse mount audio.

Adjusted attack volume and stomp volume.

Vocal spacial to be more directional and added jump whoosh to animation, less nieghs in jump idle animation so it doesn't become annoying

Lots of small improvements and adjustments to the horse mount audio. Adjusted attack volume and stomp volume.

Merging in changes from NvidiaDLSS branch, adding support for DLSS3 / Frame Generation

Renaming 'Terranus' -> 'Terrenus'

Added terranus bestiary image

DLSS-G should no longer activate until settings UI has been closed when enabling on prospect

Reduced aggression range of Horse. Attacking while mounted on horse should now play correct attack montage (forward attack instead of rear). Increased Horse health, mass, and melee damage. Increased follow speed of juvenile horses. Adjusted location of Horse's head blocker collider

Fixed misname in Terrenus Bestiary and Carcass items

Fixed bug where horse would flicker between swimming and not swimming when submerged in water, causing glitchy looking swimming animations. Disabled overlaps on BP_Mount_Base's head collider. Fixed bug where FloatableComponent wasn't correctly keeping track of multiple overlaps with the same WaterBody

Removed some DLSS-related dlls from gitdependencies xml as version in p4 depot is newer

Disabled r.ShaderDevelopmentMode by default

Shaved Juvenile Horses legs

Disabled debug traces on seatbase

Added a small offset to seat exit collision checking to hopefully fix issue where players on dedicated servers can't dismount when standing on building floors

Adjusting vocalisation attack notify timing for horse on main attack

Hooked up new horse/zebra idle and turn-in-place montages

Fixed

Added a small offset to seat exit collision checking to hopefully fix issue where players on dedicated servers can't dismount when standing on building floors

Fixed a bug where when missions cleanup it calls abandon on every quest and subquest. Now only calls if you press the abandon button

DLSS Frame Generation no longer shows 'ON' in settings menu if it was turned on previously and is no longer supported

Adding GL biome option to Niagara Dynamic Input Script, pass over Niagara systems effected by this change

Fixing assets, related to change 115406

Fixed fallback selection for localized animal swarms in volcanic areas selecting Hyena ocassionally

Fixed typo in Miasma modifier

Adding unique audio for picking up arrows. Adding event, audio and data table entrys

Fixed a bug where if you had more than 6 ingredients in a recipe, the UI would overflow onto the 'craft' button

Adding new metal spear impact event and removing unused velocity behavior from arrows and spears and fine tuning events to be appropriate without unused volume automation curves.

Added correct spear impacts to ballistic impact events etc

Initial refactor for mount movement VFX propagation, Effects now play off appropriate socket location. Requires setup in mount BP and footstep notify. Initial Setup for Buffalo, Moa, Swamp_Bird and Swamp_Bird

Processors now attempt to stack items on inventory overflow (prevents composters from causing performance issues)

Mounts no longer attempt to drink from lava lakes. Mounts no longer navigate to middle of water bodies when drinking

Module Stacking is now set to Ceil instead of round, favouring the player, this means that a dimishing return value of 1.2 rounds up to 2

Buffed Movement Speed Module (5% -> 10%) making it achieve the same if not higher values when stacked with diminishing returns

Buffed Fall Damage Module (25% -> 40%) taking into account dimishing returns on stacking

Buffed Consumption Module (10% -> 15%)

Buffed Inventory Slot Increase Modules (2 -> 3), (5 ->6). These do not have diminishing returns when stacking

Buffed Carry Weight Module (5% -> 15%) taking into account dimishing returns on stacking

Debuffed Fishing Module (25% -> 10%) as the Fish Caught Quality was too high, chance to catch unique was unchanged at 200%

Debuffed Taming Module (Stamina 100% -> 50%) speed was unchanged

Agent bodies and communicator in Prometh mission 4 now clean up once mission is completed

Updating Equippable Data so the Diminishing Returns on Modules etc is off by default

MAGMATIC: Updated rewards to grant red exotics instead of purple exotics

SHADOWED: Rebalanced spawn rates of creatures, notably first and third zones have reduced creature count

DISPATCH: Reduced difficulty of creatures in the defense phase

Hid log spam about invalid voxels being skipped during level streaming

Removed unecessary voxel warning message during build cooking

Removed error message from dedicated server lobby start up caused by trying to resolve active prospect while in lobby

Fixed a case where players would not get mission rewards if they weren't present for the start of a mission after they had previously completed one on the same prospect (i.e. open world)

Improved the mission complete popup to include the name of the mission that the reward is for, whether the mission is the current one or a previous one, and are now showing the actual awarded resource values as they were previously calculated separately

Reducing the Wind Turbine Collision Range to be 2 tiles instead of 4

When highlighting the wind turbine all collision areas will show from all turbines

The Icebox, Refrigirator and Deep Freeze can now store Ice

The Arctic Head Armor not longer requires Arctic Pelts but instead requires one Polar Bear Head

Fixed Navmesh not being active in game.

Removed invalid loading screen video

At capped Fall damage resistance, prevented prospectors from getting sprains or broken legs from falling

Fixing Blueprint / Workshop Talent trees from unintentially displaying 1% for all their item stats

Reducing the Wind Turbine Collision Range to be be slightly smaller again

Fixed issue that was preventing voxels from finding their save data quickly. Has now been changed to cache by the voxels location as the names were still unstable

Removed recorder fast paths for GUID and actor name path due to stability issues

Updated Obsidian Pickaxe to enable gathering of all ores

Updated Obsidian tools to use Obsidian rather than Shaped Obsidian

Obsidian tools now correctly use shaped obsidian again

Heavy Obsidian armor now uses raw obsidian to repair as intended

Refridgerator can now store Ice as intended

Potential fix for voxel material streaming crash

Fix an issue with partially mined breakable rocks on save/load

Future Content

Adding Niagara system for testing creature footstep VFX

Added cliff meshes & blended in cave entrances in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus

Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Ashlands, Red Quad, Prometheus

Added equix trophy art assets and blueprint to the project

Added blueback trophy art assets and blueprint to the project

Added cliff meshes & blended in cave entrances in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus

Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass and Fixed a Seam in Macro Impassable, Purple Quad and Red Quad, Prometheus

