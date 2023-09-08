 Skip to content

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 8 September 2023

Ver1.02 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the modifications made in version 1.01, a bug fix caused the tutorial menu to become non-functional.

