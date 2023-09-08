 Skip to content

Mage Mayhem update for 8 September 2023

Patch 1.5.5

Patchnotes
  • Fix to debuff Frost not working properly if they expired due to their lifetime ending rather than being consumed.
  • Fix to lobby 4 player max always being set, not allowing for anything greater.

