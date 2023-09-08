- Fix to debuff Frost not working properly if they expired due to their lifetime ending rather than being consumed.
- Fix to lobby 4 player max always being set, not allowing for anything greater.
Mage Mayhem update for 8 September 2023
Patch 1.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
