 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shinonome update for 8 September 2023

v0.9.19 Save function, New operation, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 12139066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Changes :

■Bug Fixes :

  • Other minor glitches were fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1977911 Depot 1977911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1977912 Depot 1977912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link