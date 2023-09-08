v0.9.19 Save function, New operation, etc.

■Changes :
The save function has been implemented.
[The save procedure is as follows]
1: Talk to “Lost Kokeshi” who appears in some parts of [HARAE] (such as Kikuchi House in Suzusawa Village) or deep in [GYOU].
2: If you choose to stop the game, you will return to the title screen.
3: To resume the game, select the tag in [HARAE] or [GYOU] where the [Continue] icon is displayed on the title screen.
4: The game will be restarted from the point where it was interrupted.
Note:・You can only resume the same interrupted data once.
・If there is data that is being interrupted, it cannot be started from other mansions contained in the same tag.
The UI has been changed.
In particular, please note that the action icons now appear near the target (door or large basket).
In particular, please note that the action icons now appear near the target (door or large basket).
Controller and keyboard operation methods have been partially changed.
For details, please refer to [Controls]⇨[Controls].
SHINONOME” will be exhibited at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, a game exhibition to be held in Japan from 9/21 to 9/24. To commemorate this event, you can play in a small mansion by selecting the “Edo” tag that appears on the title screen during this period.
Note: Edo” is a very simple labyrinth that can be played easily.
You may also find famous Edo sweets such as “Kaminari Okoshi”, “Imagawayaki”, “Karintou”, and “Mame Daifuku” there.
Timeout time during communication for ranking display has been shortened.
Other minor changes were made.
■Bug Fixes :
- Other minor glitches were fixed.
Changed files in this update