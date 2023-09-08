v0.9.19 Save function, New operation, etc.

The save function has been implemented.

[The save procedure is as follows]

1: Talk to “Lost Kokeshi” who appears in some parts of [HARAE] (such as Kikuchi House in Suzusawa Village) or deep in [GYOU].



2: If you choose to stop the game, you will return to the title screen.

3: To resume the game, select the tag in [HARAE] or [GYOU] where the [Continue] icon is displayed on the title screen.

4: The game will be restarted from the point where it was interrupted.

Note:・You can only resume the same interrupted data once.

・If there is data that is being interrupted, it cannot be started from other mansions contained in the same tag.