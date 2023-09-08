Hotfix #5 is here! This patch addresses even more issues to improve the user experience, as well as fixing some of the critical bugs.

Weapon Sound Improvement

Weapon sound effects for some weapons, as well as for when you have the silencer on, have been improved. This is both for the person using the weapon and those around the player.

Improved Controls

The “Toggle” feature now works properly even when you have Auxiliary Hand Influence active.

Gameplay Improvements

All one-handed weapons found on the Story Campaign maps now come with the “one-handed” attachments that allow you to reload with one hand.

There is now a “Casual VR Gamer” option when choosing your VR affinity. While this will impact the default settings, you can change them at any point in the game.

The yellow “navigation” guide that shows you the path to the objectives has been refined so that it’s less intrusive.

Bug Fixes

The frame drop issue in certain missions has been resolved. As there is a possibility this issue could persist in certain specific situations, we’re continuously going through the logs as we speak.

The “navigation” guide issue where it showed up multiple times and didn’t disappear as they should has now been fixed.

The Horde mode now functions properly after wave 39.

The issue where the guest player’s stimpack UI sometimes didn’t display properly has been fixed.

The issue where the out of bounds warning sometimes popped up while loading has been fixed.

Shields in your equipment slot no longer disappear when you move to the next checkpoint.

The issue where you could sometimes fall through the map in specific situations has been fixed.

The companion description no longer shows up when you’re playing the squad mission (multiplayer).

The issue where the sound effect for the “Hammer” unit’s melee attack was missing has been fixed.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.