📢 Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The team plans to perform ad hoc fix during the time period of 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on September 8th, 2023. The scheduled maintenance includes the following tasks:

Fixing the issue of players in the Asia server unable to find a match.

We kindly request all players to log out of the game during the mentioned period. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.