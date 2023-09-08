Share · View all patches · Build 12138588 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 04:46:09 UTC by Wendy

What's NEW in Version a.4.3.0

NEW! Game Mode - Endless

Endless can be accessed via the Main Menu > Play > Endless.

Survive as long as possible without letting minions reach critical mass. All feedback is appreciate as we tune the difficulty curve as we gather more player data. Discord feedback is the best way to have your feedback noticed quickly.

NEW! Character - Henry

NEW! Henry "The Paladin" - He's a believer. Are you?

General

NEW! Rogue Henry skin.

skin. NEW! Cafe Draco skin.

skin. High Roller Badge cost changed from 4 >>> 5.

cost changed from 4 >>> 5. High Roller Critical Damage changed from 180% >>> 400%.

changed from 180% >>> 400%. Jamie's Fairy's heal is now twice as effective.

heal is now twice as effective. Damage dealt to bosses is now added to End Game stats (indicated by gold meter).

Tactics

Henry added to the unit pool (Fantasy / Magic).

Bugs/Misc

Tons of bug fixes.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!