QUANTAAR update for 8 September 2023

V.01.018

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES

  • QUANTAAR Season 2: Ocean Drive
    Season Duration: 2023/09/08 7:00AM (UTC)~2023/11/07 6:59AM (UTC)
  • Additions for more Rewards which includes Special Hero Skins as Battle Pass Rewards
  • In-game Seasonal Leaderboard is now available. You can now view your’s and the rankings for the Top 50 Observers.
  • Newly refreshed Sign-in Rewards have been added.
  • Newly refreshed Discounted Items in Store.
  • New Seasonal Exclusive Skins for Hero Captain Fury and Digi.
  • Social Halls:
    a. Updated Social Hall environment reflects the theme of the Season.
    b. Fist bump and Add-a-friend feature: You can now become friends with other players by bumping your fist together for around 3s.
    c. Shop Visualised in Social Halls - You can now directly purchase items by clicking on them in Social Halls!
  • Enhanced Ranking Score Calculations

NEW CONTENTS FOR PREMIUM & ULTIMATE PLAYERS

  • New Arena "Summer Island" is exclusively for Premium and Ultimate players. Players with Premium and Ultimate editions can now select this Arena in Custom mode.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the bug where AI can't use battle items correctly.
  • Edited and clarified the content description for Premium Version pass.
  • Fixed the Error in the Event Page display.
  • Fixed the bug where Level 5 Referral Code rewards are not being distributed.
  • Fixed the Error where new players are unable to enter Referral Codes.
  • Fixed the bug with occasional audio issues between players.

