NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES
- QUANTAAR Season 2: Ocean Drive
Season Duration: 2023/09/08 7:00AM (UTC)~2023/11/07 6:59AM (UTC)
- Additions for more Rewards which includes Special Hero Skins as Battle Pass Rewards
- In-game Seasonal Leaderboard is now available. You can now view your’s and the rankings for the Top 50 Observers.
- Newly refreshed Sign-in Rewards have been added.
- Newly refreshed Discounted Items in Store.
- New Seasonal Exclusive Skins for Hero Captain Fury and Digi.
- Social Halls:
a. Updated Social Hall environment reflects the theme of the Season.
b. Fist bump and Add-a-friend feature: You can now become friends with other players by bumping your fist together for around 3s.
c. Shop Visualised in Social Halls - You can now directly purchase items by clicking on them in Social Halls!
- Enhanced Ranking Score Calculations
NEW CONTENTS FOR PREMIUM & ULTIMATE PLAYERS
- New Arena "Summer Island" is exclusively for Premium and Ultimate players. Players with Premium and Ultimate editions can now select this Arena in Custom mode.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed the bug where AI can't use battle items correctly.
- Edited and clarified the content description for Premium Version pass.
- Fixed the Error in the Event Page display.
- Fixed the bug where Level 5 Referral Code rewards are not being distributed.
- Fixed the Error where new players are unable to enter Referral Codes.
- Fixed the bug with occasional audio issues between players.
Changed files in this update