🔍Makoto Wakaido's Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE is OUT NOW🔎

MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files series is a mystery-solving adventure game depicted in beautiful pixel art.

Investigate and solve various mystery cases by playing the role of Makoto Wakaido, the protagonist. In order to logically approach the case, you must gather clues by interacting with people and organize information in the deduction phase.

Each episode is designed to be completed in approximately an hour, offering a casual mystery experience for everyone.

While the past three games of the series have been released for smartphones, MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE is optimized for Nintendo Switch and PC with an improved gameplay.

The collection also includes an entirely new episode "The Weeping Hand Manor", allowing you to enjoy further adventures of Detective Wakaido.

🕵 "Makoto Wakaido's Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE" Guidelines (Japanese)