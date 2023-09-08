 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero of Fate update for 8 September 2023

3.0.2.7版本更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 12138332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3.0.2.7 Update Announcement
Hello Warriors, this update is mainly to fix the bugs of yesterday night's tavern event~!
The content of this update is as follows:

[System Adjustment
1、Princess Fairy Spirit is no longer a wrongdoer, only appearing up to 3 times, and adding more wishes (which can enhance attributes)
2、Public Skeleton Summoning can also be advanced to Summon Skeleton King

[BUG Fixes
1、Fix the bug that tavern won't appear in difficulty 3 of the off level card
2、Fix the display bug of some cards in the collection interface.

Welcome to follow our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv Feedback any questions about the game ~ we will also actively make adjustments to the game, thank you again for supporting Heroes of Fate!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2332411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link