3.0.2.7版本更新公告

Version 3.0.2.7 Update Announcement

Hello Warriors, this update is mainly to fix the bugs of yesterday night's tavern event~!

The content of this update is as follows:

[System Adjustment

1、Princess Fairy Spirit is no longer a wrongdoer, only appearing up to 3 times, and adding more wishes (which can enhance attributes)

2、Public Skeleton Summoning can also be advanced to Summon Skeleton King

[BUG Fixes

1、Fix the bug that tavern won't appear in difficulty 3 of the off level card

2、Fix the display bug of some cards in the collection interface.

Welcome to follow our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv Feedback any questions about the game ~ we will also actively make adjustments to the game, thank you again for supporting Heroes of Fate!