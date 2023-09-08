 Skip to content

Deep Blue Fantasy update for 8 September 2023

0.11.2 Patch Notes

Build 12138264

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed display issues in the newly added random events.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue of crew members overflowing from the display box
  • Fixed the issue of the second dice success not being displayed in the "Treasure-swallowing Conch" event

