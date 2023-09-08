 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

九夜：刺狼 update for 8 September 2023

September 8, 2023 Version 1.2 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12138200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Added over-the-shoulder aiming view.
--Block and hit decisions adjusted.
--Level difficulty adjustment.
--Character animation adjustment.
--Key configuration adjustments.
--Teaching and help menu adjustments.
--UI selection bug fixes.
--Multi-language text display BUG fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1880201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link