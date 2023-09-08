--Added over-the-shoulder aiming view.
--Block and hit decisions adjusted.
--Level difficulty adjustment.
--Character animation adjustment.
--Key configuration adjustments.
--Teaching and help menu adjustments.
--UI selection bug fixes.
--Multi-language text display BUG fixes.
九夜：刺狼 update for 8 September 2023
September 8, 2023 Version 1.2 Update Notes
