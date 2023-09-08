 Skip to content

Tuttle: Star Flower Harvest update for 8 September 2023

Lucky Update!

Tuttle: Star Flower Harvest update for 8 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

= Features =

  • New Game Modifier "Slot Mode". Instead of earning Skill Points from completed tasks, you earn a "Slot Box".
    When a Slot Box is opened, you have a CHANCE to unlock a random skill, currency, or nothing.
  • New Item "XL Seed Box" can be obtained from Item Boxes. Contain more seeds than a normal box.
  • New Item "Mushroom" can be obtained from Item Boxes. Mushrooms make a good springboard, can also redirect Tractors.
  • New Item "Bonus Dice" will appear when you earn enough experience points. Take note of the XP bar above the mini-map. The Bonus Die has 6 sides; Speed Buff, Super Pitchfork, Rainbow Burst, Item Box, Cooldown Clock, Skill Point (or Slot Box).
  • New Enemy "Big Jumper"!
  • New Enemy "Mushroom Man"!
  • Adaptive Button Prompts. We can now recognize if player is using X-Box Controller, Duel-shock Controller, Switch Pro Controller, or Keyboard, and display the correct button prompts for certain actions.

= Changes =

  • Game Modifiers can no longer be changed once you start your game file, the settings are locked in.
  • The initial enemy waves have been adjusted to offer a smoother experience for newcomers.
  • Changed the starting box to drop more seeds that bloom flowers immediately.
  • Rainbows can now repair broken plants.
  • Added an "introduction message", and an additional tutorial message regarding the 10,000 Garden Score goal.
  • Made changes to enemy waves.
  • Small changes to UI animations.
  • Tractors no longer collide with each other.
  • Added a flame-like "aura" when pitchfork attacks are fully charged.
  • Certain Box types spawned on top of each other will slide horizontally away from each other.
  • Added visual feedback to harvested flowers and buds. Flowers will display a happy face, and buds a red X.
  • Added small delay for dropped items being pulled toward player.
  • The Seeder now has the ability to collect pickups.
  • Boxes can now be opened by jumping on top of them.

= Bug Fixes =

  • Fixed an issue where Ground Traps would become invisible.

