Lucky Update!

= Features =
- New Game Modifier "Slot Mode". Instead of earning Skill Points from completed tasks, you earn a "Slot Box".
When a Slot Box is opened, you have a CHANCE to unlock a random skill, currency, or nothing.
- New Item "XL Seed Box" can be obtained from Item Boxes. Contain more seeds than a normal box.
- New Item "Mushroom" can be obtained from Item Boxes. Mushrooms make a good springboard, can also redirect Tractors.
- New Item "Bonus Dice" will appear when you earn enough experience points. Take note of the XP bar above the mini-map. The Bonus Die has 6 sides; Speed Buff, Super Pitchfork, Rainbow Burst, Item Box, Cooldown Clock, Skill Point (or Slot Box).
- New Enemy "Big Jumper"!
- New Enemy "Mushroom Man"!
- Adaptive Button Prompts. We can now recognize if player is using X-Box Controller, Duel-shock Controller, Switch Pro Controller, or Keyboard, and display the correct button prompts for certain actions.
= Changes =
- Game Modifiers can no longer be changed once you start your game file, the settings are locked in.
- The initial enemy waves have been adjusted to offer a smoother experience for newcomers.
- Changed the starting box to drop more seeds that bloom flowers immediately.
- Rainbows can now repair broken plants.
- Added an "introduction message", and an additional tutorial message regarding the 10,000 Garden Score goal.
- Made changes to enemy waves.
- Small changes to UI animations.
- Tractors no longer collide with each other.
- Added a flame-like "aura" when pitchfork attacks are fully charged.
- Certain Box types spawned on top of each other will slide horizontally away from each other.
- Added visual feedback to harvested flowers and buds. Flowers will display a happy face, and buds a red X.
- Added small delay for dropped items being pulled toward player.
- The Seeder now has the ability to collect pickups.
- Boxes can now be opened by jumping on top of them.
= Bug Fixes =
- Fixed an issue where Ground Traps would become invisible.
