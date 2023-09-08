Hotfix 1.0.6a

Balancing and Revamps

Revamped Chest of Time’s effects:

Artifact Effect is “On your turn end: Draw one random orb from your Burnt Pile.”

Orb Effect is “Draw 3 random orbs from your Banished Pile.”

Orb now costs 1 Mana instead of 0.

Increased Contraption Gear’s cost to 300 Chips.

Bugfixes

Most Important Fixes

Fixed floor skip upon getting out of an event combat.

Gambler XP not going above 1980 and blocking reaching Level 5 (this blocked Clan Lord achievement, thanks Coel and Wolf for the reports)

Functionality

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t disable all Tower Dangers after activating them.

Fixed Contraption Gear Artifact not giving Sped Up to Automated characters. (Thanks Jonesboy33)

Fixed an issue where Varied Party (Basic) was giving 1 AP per ally instead of 2. (Thanks Kamai)

Multiple Orb Chests should no longer contain identical shared orbs if opened in the same Spoils menu. (Thanks Stafford’s Bees)

Fixed issue where Guchris’s Helmet’s effect never stops executing if used on a Special Orb with the Specialist Crystal. (Thanks Stafford’s Bees)

Fixed an issue where Locked Chest would instead unlock the Trap Orb. Locked Chest should now appear normally.

Audiovisual

Increased epilepsy warning time in 2 seconds. (Thanks MadHatRavenDesk for the idea)

Fixed Orbs not showing up visually on Inn Orb Shop.

Fixed super small Artifacts on Inn Artifact Shop.

Fixed issue where Master audio volume was reset upon game start. (thanks Hörnchen for the report and clip)

UX and UI

Fixed orb counter not updating when drawing orbs from Magnetic Crystal

Fixed orb counter sometimes not updating when getting orbs from Burnt Pile or Banished Pile

Localization

[PT-BR] Added Localization for Tower Dangers

[PT-BR] Added Localization for Character Selection Confirmation

[PT-BR] Added Localization for Currency Exchange

[PT-BR] Added Localization for “Your Turn”/”Enemy Turn” message

[PT-BR] Added Localization for “You Won!” Message

[PT-BR] Added Localization for many Enemy/Summon Actions

[PT-BR] Fixed Several missing Localization on Orb Shop and Orb Removal.

[EN] ^ This includes a fix where the Orb Removal section would show “Buy Orb” instead of “Remove Orb” instead.

[PT-BR] Added Localization for Trick/Treat and Heads/Tails UI.

Performance

Significant Performance improvements on UI rendering.

Known Issues

Performance issues (mainly stutters) when loading, saving or opening character menus while having too many characters.

Adding orbs to hand becomes inconsistent under certain conditions (Thanks WhiteFalcon)

Pumpkin Pile seems to still cause some kind of softlock, still investigating. (Thanks Wolf)

Could not replicate

Those issues were reported, but we couldn’t replicate them, please let us know if you still encounter them.