Release Notes - v0.1g - "GOLD RUSH"

In this release we've added:

Goldfish: edible in-game currency

Unlock random items with goldfish

Inventory menu: customize your look

More skins, hats, teeth, glasses, etc

Dad Jokes from the divers in the cage

Water surface boundary

More blood!

Collect the goldfish in-game currency. They respawn every half-hour, so come back often to maximize your stash.

Fixes:

Moved camera further behind shark

Cameras improved in tight spaces, mirrors and signs

Shark respawns if gets outside cage

Shark collisions close to the seabed

Shark collider

Shark respawn locations

Improved scene transitions

Offline demo mode

Coming Soon:

More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!

More items and skins

More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

Simon and Jamie

Don't forget to wishlist SHARKS on Steam! (thanks - it really helps us out!!)