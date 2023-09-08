 Skip to content

SHARKS Playtest update for 8 September 2023

Release Notes - v0.1g - "GOLD RUSH"

In this release we've added:

  • Goldfish: edible in-game currency
  • Unlock random items with goldfish
  • Inventory menu: customize your look
  • More skins, hats, teeth, glasses, etc
  • Dad Jokes from the divers in the cage
  • Water surface boundary
  • More blood!

Collect the goldfish in-game currency. They respawn every half-hour, so come back often to maximize your stash.

Fixes:

  • Moved camera further behind shark
  • Cameras improved in tight spaces, mirrors and signs
  • Shark respawns if gets outside cage
  • Shark collisions close to the seabed
  • Shark collider
  • Shark respawn locations
  • Improved scene transitions
  • Offline demo mode

Coming Soon:

  • More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
  • More items and skins
  • More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

  • Simon and Jamie

Don't forget to wishlist SHARKS on Steam! (thanks - it really helps us out!!)

