Dialogue Is Here!!!

Wow it is about time my Banditos! Rolling Dialogue!

This update is something I've been working on tirelessly, and I want to express my gratitude for your patience and support throughout this journey.

One of the key features in this update is the implementation of actual progressing dialogue. Now, when you interact with characters in the game, you'll experience a more immersive and dynamic conversation system. The dialogue box itself has been beautifully designed with a Day of the Dead pattern on the border, adding a unique touch to the game's aesthetic.

I must admit that this update has taken longer than expected, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. However, I want you to know that I'm a one-person team, pouring my heart and soul into this project to make it the best it can be.

But that's not all! I've got even more exciting updates in the pipeline, including random encounters and NPCs with extensive pools of unique sayings. No more hearing the same three lines from NPCs – each character will have a rich tapestry of dialogue to draw from, making the world feel more alive and dynamic.

While I've done my best to ensure a smooth experience, there might be some minor bugs that I haven't caught. I do know of no game breaking or crashing so it might be visual.

On top of that once Unique events are going I can link shops and the economy so you can buy and sell!

Once again, thank you for your patience and understanding. I'm thrilled to be back on track and can't wait for you to experience this update. Your support means the world to me, and I hope you enjoy playing the game as much as I've enjoyed creating it.