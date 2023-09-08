Weekly Update #7 - Teacher's Credit

Nothing is done purely in isolation, not even a solo project! Lot's of CC assets have been used to fill out the levels in FUNG to make them visually interesting and to indicate how elements will react to your actions. In recognition of this, a new credits scene has been added to the game! If you don't want to play through the final level to view the credits, they are available through the main menu settings.

Chapter 2 - COLLAPSE progress has been a bit slow this week, I've been taking a course on how to improve traction for an indie game to improve sales and get more people to try out a game. From all the feedback so far, I know that everyone who does play the game very much enjoys it! Convincing the rest of the world that this is the case is not simple, but I'm improving at it with every day I practice.

In accordance with some of what the course has taught, I've been reworking the capsule art to make the very first impression someone gets from the game is "post-apocalypse" and "strong visual style". Here is the new main capsule for Steam (The others are similar, just rearranged to fit different dimensions):

FUNG - Changelog: