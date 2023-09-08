 Skip to content

Project Psycho update for 8 September 2023

KICK SYSTEM + WATER PHYSICS + NEW RAGDOLL BONE BREAKING SYSTEM

Share · View all patches · Build 12137765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW WATER PHYSICS SYSTEM!!! ːsteamhappyː

NEW KICK SYSTEM :

YOU CAN KICK YOUR ENEMYS INCLUDING DOORS WHILE HOLDING A GUN OR IN IDLE!

NEW PHYSICS FALLING SYSTEM WITH BONE BREAKING

NEW GIGANT LEVEL FOR PLAYGROUND AND SANDBOX

